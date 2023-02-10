KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Crossville man pled guilty and was sentenced for robbing three Knoxville banks on consecutive days in 2020, according to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office.

Robert Z. Whipple, III, 50, of Crossville pled guilty to three counts of bank robbery, the DA’s release stated. He was sentenced to 70 months in prison. Once he is released, he will be on three years of supervised release and will be required to pay restitution to the victims, the DA’s office said.

According to the DA’s office, Whipple robbed three banks in West Knoxville; a Home Federal Bank, a First Horizon Bank, and a Fifth Third Bank.

The Department of Justice said that Whipple robbed one bank each day from March 5 to March 7 in 2020, taking around $6,950. The DA’s release says that Whipple was apprehended March 7, 2020 at a Red Roof Inn in Knoxville, and police found over $4,000 in cash, and several items that he used to commit the robberies, including a wig and demand note, in his hotel room and vehicle.

The investigation that lead to Whipple being charged was a joint effort between the Knoxville Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.