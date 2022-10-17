KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been sentenced following a fatal West Knox County shooting that occurred last year, according to Assistant District attorney Sean McDermott.

Raiquan Stapleton. Photo: Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office

Raiquan Stapleton, 26, was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and sentenced to serve four years in prison.

He was arrested in January 2021 following a shooting on Edenbridge Way that claimed the life of 33-year-old Kevin Roberts and injured two others.

Witnesses said the suspect shot the victims after getting into an argument over Stapleton coming to the house. Stapleton fled the scene before police arrived.

Stapleton faced charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Jasmine Flowers was also charged with obstruction and tampering with evidence in connection with the incident.

The arrest report stated she was at the residence when the shooting happened and use a towel to pick up the gun. She then took it into the house to prevent law enforcement from finding it.

Stapleton’s trial for the unlawful possession of a weapon is set for Feb. 21, 2023, according to McDermott.