KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been sentenced to a 10-year prison sentence after attempting to ram his vehicle into a woman while on probation for domestic assault, according to the Knox County District Attorney General’s Office.

Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Aggravated Assault were the charges Timothy Ronald Cunningham, 46, was found guilty of, stemming from the December 2022 incident.

Judge Scott Green imposed a 10-year sentence on Cunningham during the hearing for his sentencing. In a two-day preliminary in October, the jury heard authorities’ account of the events on December 19, 2022. On this day, police were called to Barnard Street and Sood Street for a domestic disturbance.

At the scene, officials found that Cunningham drove his vehicle into the victim’s vehicle, ramming it a few times. After the incident, the victim left her vehicle while Cunningham rammed the vehicle a few additional times, trying to push the vehicle into the victim.

Cunningham fled on foot and was captured soon after. KCSO detectives learned that Cunningham had called the victim, admitted what he had done, and then threatened her if she tried to cooperate with authorities.

At the time of this incident, Cunningham was serving probation for Domestic Assault. He additionally has earlier crime convictions for Endeavored Second Degree Murder and Wild Peril with a Dangerous Weapon.

Cunningham will carry out his ten-year sentence in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.