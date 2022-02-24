KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for attempting to hire a hitman.

Nelson Paul Replogle, 60, of Knoxville, was sentenced Thursday to 87 months in prison, followed by a three-year period of supervised release.

Replogle pleaded guilty to one count of murder-for-hire.

He admitted to using the internet in April 2021 to contact someone on the dark web who allegedly arranged murders. He provided them with all the information they would need in order to kill his wife including her name, address, description of her vehicle and a specific date they could do it on.

Replogie also asked the would-be hitman that the murder look like road rage or a carjacking gone wrong.

In exchange, Replogie made a payment over the internet of 0.2924549 Bitcoin, which on that day was approximately worth $17,853.49.

The FBI learned of his efforts and arrested him before the murder could be carried out. His wife remains unharmed.