Man shot at Clinton convenience store early Monday morning

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A shooting in the parking lot of a Clinton convenience store early Monday morning left one person injured.

Officers with the Clinton Police Department responded just after 5 a.m. Monday, May 24, to the Git’N Go Market, 630 Clinch Ave. One adult male was shot during the incident. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

No other details were immediately available.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, Clinton Police ask that you call Lt. Bailey at 865- 259-1206.