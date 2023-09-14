KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of attempted first-degree murder in a West Knoxville shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police.

Keyshawn Flack. (Knoxville Police Department)

Investigators are searching for Keyshawn Flack, 23, after he was identified as a suspect in the shooting that happened on the 2300 block of California Road.

The investigation began when officers responded to UT Medical Center and found a woman who had arrived there suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower body. Knoxville Police said the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening and she is expected to make a full recovery.

Detectives learned from the initial investigation that the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the address on California Road.

Knoxville Police said anyone with information about Flack’s whereabouts is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

