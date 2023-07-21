KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who was convicted again earlier this year in the 2008 murder of a Knoxville waitress is scheduled to be sentenced Friday in a Knox County courtroom.

Micah Ross Johnson of Maryville had been found guilty in the murder of Carrie Daugherty, 24.

Johnson is expected to be sentenced Friday for the following charges: first-degree murder, felony murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and especially aggravated robbery, according to the court docket.

Johnson had previously been convicted in 2011 of the murder, kidnapping, and robbery of Daugherty and had begun serving a life sentence. The conviction was later overturned in January 2022 after it was determined that his legal counsel denied him access to a fair trial. His new trial began April 27, 2023. He was found guilty.

The new trial was granted after a written opinion on behalf of Court of Criminal Appeals Judge James Curwood Witt Jr. that agreed with Johnson’s new defense team that his previous counsel made multiple errors.

According to evidence from the 2011 trial in which Johnson had been convicted, the victim Daugherty was beaten over the head with a brick, mutilated with a shovel and her body was found with a rope tied around her neck.

The sentencing for Johnson is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.