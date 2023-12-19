KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man wanted on charges in Knox and Blount counties was arrested Tuesday, Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter announced.

Colby Trail, of Maryville, was arrested Tuesday evening at 2470 Morgan County Highway in the Mossy Grove community, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media.

Trail, 27, was wanted for outstanding warrants in Blount and Knox Counties. Court records show that he faces a charge of domestic violence in Knox County.

He now faces additional drug charges after investigators said small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine were found during the arrest.

The arrest was made by members of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Seventh Judicial Crime Task Force. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail without incident.