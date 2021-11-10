KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who avoided police for more than 20 years by fleeing to Iran to avoid child sexual abuse charges in Knoxville was found guilty Wednesday.

Jahangir Shaffighi, 62, was convicted of aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery stemming from events in 1992. Shaffighi, a taekwondo instructor, sexually assaulted one of his students over a period of eight months.

Shaffighi was arrested in 1994 but made bond and fled to Iran. He remained on the run until 2016, when he was apprehended by the United States Marshals Service.

“The verdict in this case was long overdue, but we never stopped pursuing justice on behalf of this victim,” said Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen.

Shaffighi will be sentenced under Tennessee law as it stood in 1992, prior to the enactment of the rape of a child statute. He is facing between 15 and 25 years in prison for aggravated rape and eight to 12 years for aggravated sexual battery.