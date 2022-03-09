KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A North Carolina man is in the custody of U.S. Marshals, accused of shooting his girlfriend and then jumping from the balcony of a Sevier County cabin in January.

Daekwon K. Dodd, 26, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested Wednesday, March 9, by the U.S. Marshals Service. Dodd was arrested in Charlotte after an indictment was handed down for second-degree murder and aggravated assault resulting in death in connection with homicide.

Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals said that on Jan. 10, Sevier County authorities were called to a rental cabin on Smoky Ridge Way, just off Wears Valley Road, in reference to a shooting. Officers found Tatina J. Buddington, 28, also of Charlotte, deceased inside the cabin with a gunshot wound.

“Officers found that Dodd had jumped from a third story balcony of the cabin but survived and he was transported to UT Medical Center,” Seals said.

Dodd was released several days later after being treated for his injuries sustained in the fall.

After an investigation by Sevier County Sheriff’s Office detectives and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation the case was presented to the Sevier County grand jury and an indictment was issued. A $500,000 bond was set pending a hearing in Sevier County Circuit Court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Dodd is being held at the Mecklenberg County Jail pending an extradition hearing and transport back to the Sevier County Jail.