Man who pled guilty to deadly 2012 Knoxville hit-and-run arrested for domestic assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing a man, a woman and her unborn child in a 2012 hit-and-run on Washington Pike is being held without bond for violating his probation.

Curtis Harper, 31, was arrested April 6 by Spring Hill Police Department in Middle Tennessee for a domestic assault charge.

Harper was sentenced in 2013 to 30 years in prison hitting Chasity Thornell and her neighbor Nelzon Soto. After appealing that verdict, Harper was granted a new trial and took a plea deal that included the three years in prison he had already served and 10 years probation.

Prosecutors at the time said if they went to trial, Harper may have gotten a lesser sentence. He pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving under the influence.