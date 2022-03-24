KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department arrested a suspect on Friday wanted on 10 outstanding warrants Wednesday evening.

The KPD Community Engagement Response team arrested La’Marr Wade around 9 p.m. Wednesday on Broadway near Magnolia Avenue.

Wade, 34, had 10 outstanding warrants for his arrest, including aggravated burglary, aggravated stalking, domestic assault and multiple failure to appear charges.

Investigators said he was found in possession of crack cocaine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun.

Wade faces charges of possession of Schedule I and Schedule II drugs intended for resale, felon in possession of a weapon and additional drug charges.