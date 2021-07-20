Man with six outstanding warrants arrested by Knoxville Police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department arrested a suspect wanted on six outstanding warrants after responding to a possible shooting.

Officers responded to the Western Heights area for a reported shooting on Monday, July 19. A vehicle involved in the incident was identified and later located at a residence in the 1700 block of Virginia Avenue. The suspect was located inside the residence and taken into custody without incident.

Joshua Welcome, 24, was wanted on five outstanding warrants and one outstanding warrant for domestic aggravated assault. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and investigators located 34 grams of marijuana packed in separate packages and drug paraphernalia. Welcome was also charged with schedule VI drug violations, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of conditional release.

Welcome was previously arrested on May 15 for two counts of domestic assault and one count of felony evading. He was also arrested on June 28 on numerous failure to appear warrants out of Knox County.