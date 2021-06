KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man and a woman are in custody on Wednesday after a chase that happened in the Middle Settlement area of Blount County.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says the chase began when a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Knox County. After 10-15 minutes, it came to an end when the stolen vehicle crashed into a tree.

No one in the car was seriously injured, and no deputies were injured.