MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man is facing multiple charges after he was found in a basement following a chase on Wednesday, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 9 p.m., deputies spotted a black Ford Crown Victoria that was registered to a man with felony warrants in Loudon County while they were patrolling the area of Foch Street at the 129 Bypass. When the officers got behind the vehicle, BCSO says the driver quickly accelerated.

The sheriff’s office says that the driver, Michael James Rowe, Jr., 34, evaded deputies using side streets and deputies continued to follow him. Deputies found the car Rowe was allegedly driving crashed and abandoned on Sunrise Drive. This led deputies to begin searching for him on foot.

Police say that as they were searching, a homeowner on Sunrise Drive alerted deputies that a man entered his home and was in his basement. Rowe was found in the basement by deputies, who took him into custody after he tried to flee again on foot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO said that Rowe is charged with:

Felony evading arrest

Resisting arrest

Felony reckless endangerment

License required

and two felony warrants issued in Loudon County for aggravated burglary and theft of property.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Rowe is being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility with bonds totaling $15,000. He is scheduled for a hearing at Blount County General Sessions Court on March 6, and is on hold for the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, BCSO said.

Less than a month ago, the Blount County District Attorney announced that his office will seek the harshest penalties possible when prosecuting evading arrest cases. District Attorney Ryan K. Desmond explained that his office would seek the most severe consequences that the law allows for those whose arrest places the lives of others in jeopardy.