Maryville man arrested for allegedly stabbing son-in-law

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault after allegedly stabbing his son-in-law in the stomach on Tuesday night.

According to an incident report from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Quail Run Drive around 10:30 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, a deputy spoke with the victim in the driveway of the residence.

Kenneth Buckner was charged with aggravated domestic assault after he allegedly stabbed his son-in-law, Corbit Keen. Keen and his wife had gone over to his house after receiving threatening text messages earlier that day.

According to an incident report, Keen and Buckner were speaking in the bathroom of the master bedroom when the incident occurred. After leaving the bedroom, Kenneth opened the door and stabbed Keen in the stomach. Keen grabbed his arm so he wouldn’t stab him again.

The deputy spoke with all parties at the scene and determined that Buckner was the primary aggressor based on the evidence and witness statements.

During the interview with the deputy, Buckner said that he was hit in the face while he was laying in bed, and couldn’t tell him what his initial reaction was, only that he did what he needed to do. He did admit to having a few beers that day, but did not specify how many. His speech was slurred, and his eye was swollen, and he even told the deputy that he thought his shoulder was dislocated. He was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital by AMR for treatment.

Buckner was taken into custody after being treated at the hospital. He was charged with aggravated domestic assault.