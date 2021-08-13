Maryville man facing arson charges while TBI investigates use of force during arrest

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect involved in a use of force incident under investigation by state is facing arson and assault charges stemming from the incident.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene of a reported disturbance involving an intoxicated man who was breaking items inside a home on Long Hollow Rd. on the evening of Aug. 12. Upon arrival, deputies heard a man tell someone to not open the door for the cops. Additional deputies were dispatched to the scene, and shortly after were able to make contact with the complainant inside the home by phone.

The complainant informed deputies that Conrad Johnson, 52, was drinking and breaking items in the house. He told deputies that Johnson attempted to hit him several times and he feared Johnson was going to kill him.

Shortly after that conversation, deputies heard screaming coming from the home and heard what sounded like gunshots, along with a fire that started inside the residence. At this time, Johnson stepped outside on the front porch and ignored the verbal commands of deputies.

The situation escalated and deputy fired a shot. Johnson was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries and was then released into custody. The TBI said Johnson was not struck by the shot fired by the deputy. No other injuries were reported.

Johnson has been charged with two counts of aggravated arson and one count of aggravated domestic assault. The deputy who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave with pay, per policy.

Johnson is being held on bonds totaling $200,000 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. Aug. 19. At this time, the TBI’s investigation is ongoing.