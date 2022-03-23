KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man is in jail after a woman says she was threatened, choked and robbed by him.

According to an incident report from the Alcoa Police Department, Jason Allen Stewart, 40, threatened the woman’s life, choked her in front of two other women when she wouldn’t him to stay at her residence another night, forced her to drive him to Knoxville, and stole her car and cell phone.

The incident started on March 17 when Stewart was told by the woman she no longer wanted him to stay at her home. The report from APD said the two got in a verbal argument outside a home on Wells Road and the woman asked Stewart and his girlfriend to leave.

Jason Allen Stewart. Source: Blount County Sheriff’s Office

At about 4 a.m. March 18, the woman drove Steward and his girlfriend to a home on North Wright Road. While the three were in the vehicle, Stewart grabbed the woman by the neck and began choking her with her necklace according to an incident report.

The necklace broke but Stewart continued to choke her according to police. Stewart’s girlfriend went into the North Wright Road home to get help. Stewart stopped choking the victim but took her phone and keys to her car to keep her from leaving said the report.

The report goes on to say around 8 a.m. Stewart forced the victim to drive him and his girlfriend to a location on John Sevier Highway and UT Medical Center.

“She was in fear that if she didn’t go with him that he would kill her right there and she felt she had no other option,” the report states of the victim.

Stewart and his girlfriend went into the hospital and the victim was able to flee on foot. She made her way into the hospital and Stewart drove off in her vehicle according to Alcoa Police.

Stewart faces charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping, theft and carjacking. He was arrested and booked into the Blount County Detention Center.