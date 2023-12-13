MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man and the former bookkeeper for Art of Cakes in Maryville has pleaded guilty to tax evasion, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

A December 13 release from the Department of Revenue states that Bruce Martin Lemanski pleaded guilty to tax evasion. According to the release, the charges stem from Lemanski’s failure to report taxable sales at Art of Cakes.

Lemanski was sentenced to one year of probation and was ordered to pay $70,629.78 in restitution.

“It is a felony for retailers to collect sales tax from the public and then fail to remit it to the state,”

Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “It is a breach of the public trust, and the

Department of Revenue will never quit pursuing criminal sanctions to provide accountability for

these actions.”

The Revenue Department pursued the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Ryan K. Desmond’s Office.

The department added that anyone who suspects violations of the state’s revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hotline at (800) FRAUDTX or (800) 372-8389.