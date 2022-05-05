KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man has been sentenced to just over nine years in prison for distributing and possessing child pornography.

Bradley Todd Dixon, 37, will serve 109 months in federal prison and following his imprisonment, he will be supervised by the United States Probation Office for 15 years. He will also be required to register with the state sex offender registry in any state in which he lives, works, or attends school.

According to a plea agreement, Dixon admitted that he distributed child pornography to others in 2016 and in 2020 and possessed child pornography in 2018. According to the Department of Justice, analyses of Dixon’s computer devices found images and videos and other evidence linking him to the distribution of child pornography.

The Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations worked together to investigate this case.