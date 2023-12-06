MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Maryville Police Department is investigating after a string of catalytic converter thefts.

The department received two different reports of missing catalytic converters Monday morning. According to Lieutenant Rod Fernandez with the Maryville Police Department, the pieces were discovered missing from two different businesses’s company vehicles after they were left parked over the weekend.

One business had catalytic converters taken from around five Toyota Tacomas, and the other had one truck missing the piece.

Fernandez said when precious metal prices skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, so did catalytic converter thefts. Catalytic converters often contain the precious metals platinum, palladium, and rhodium.

“The price fluctuates, kind of like sometimes there’s a fluctuation in gold and people steal jewelry. During the pandemic, the price was higher, just supply and demand, the common supply and demand issue, but after the pandemic and with the regulations, that kind of helped curb the issue a little bit,” he said.

The regulations were put in place by a consumer protection law enacted in 2021.

“The businesses that buy precious metals have rules they have to follow by law, logging the person that sold the metals to them, sometimes the vehicles, key factors that help us identify when somebody sells something like this,” he explained. “So we use those records to track down and investigate, and we’ve talked to several people in those investigations.”

Fernandez said with the regulations and the precious metal prices decreasing, they’ve seen fewer thefts this year, however taking precautions can lessen the chance of your catalytic converter being stolen.

“Park in a well-lit area, in an area that is maybe frequented by cars, like if you’re in an apartment complex don’t park your car far away from the road, park it as close as you can where there’s more traffic, and it’s less likely they’ll steal from you because there’s a higher chance of them being caught,” Fernandez said.

If your catalytic converter is stolen, Fernandez said it’s not hard to tell.

“The catalytic converter helps with the fumes and processing the exhaust from the vehicle, so the car will sound significantly different,” he said.