MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A series of reported vehicle burglaries this week in the Maryville area has prompted police to investigate while searching for an individual seen in a recent video. An unknown person can be seen walking around a residential neighborhood and trying to enter unlocked vehicles.

According to the Maryville Police Department, the series of automobile burglaries occurred in the early morning hours Monday, Jan. 10. A video shared by the police department shows a person wearing what appears to be a black Realtree hooded jacket with an orange logo and dark pants. The person was seen walking in the John Sevier/Brown School Road area and tried entering unlocked vehicles.

“We are currently looking to identify the individual seen in this video to speak with him about this investigation,” a social media post by Maryville Police states.

If you have any information or happen to recognize this individual, you’re asked to please call Lt. Scott Spicer at 865-273-3835 or send Maryville Police a private message.