Maryville woman accused of assaulting officers while nearly naked

Crime and Courts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman seen in South Knoxville wearing only a mask, underwear and a tail is accused of assaulting two police officers. Court documents say Marissa Ferrante was spotted Monday morning on Sims Road.

The documents say she was going door to door ringing doorbells, stopping traffic in the process. Officers reportedly tried to get her to stop, but she ran away. Law enforcement caught up to her, but officers say Ferrante struggled with them.

The report says she caused one officer’s face to bleed, also kicking and hitting both of them. She’s also been charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment and indecent exposure.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Kroger adding 1,500 employees

State wants to grow tourism in rural and distressed counties

Woman accused of assaulting officers

Tennessee summer program led to increases in English, math

Man convicted in 2017 murder as search for 3 missing people continues

Knox Heritage making push to save Pryor Brown Garage