KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for child pornography charges in Greeneville.

Nicholas Nassif Hayek, 23, of Leominster, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison on Tuesday according to the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Tennessee.

Hayek was convicted of knowingly enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity, knowingly persuading a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of recording it, knowingly transferring obscene matter to another child under the age of 16, knowingly receiving child pornography, and knowingly possessing child pornography involving a child less than 12.

Evidence presented at his trial in July 2021 showed that Hayek befriended a 10-year-old child via social media and sent inappropriate messages to the child on social media.

The messages show Hayek asking the child to send him nude photos multiple times. Law enforcement also obtained 22 pictures and one video of Hayek exposing himself to the child.

When deciding his sentencing Judge Ronnie Greer found that Hayek was testifying untruthfully. Judge Greer said he found that Hayek’s testimony at trial indicated that Hayek was arrogant and unwilling to accept responsibility for his actions.

After his release from prison, Hayek will be on supervised release for 15 years. He will be required to register with state sex offender registries and comply with special sex offender conditions during his supervised release.