KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Barbara Danley Johnson’s body was found in November 1996 off the ramp of Interstate 75 in McMinn County. After more than 25 years, an arrest was made last month in Johnson’s murder.

Rodney E. Jackson, 75, of Roseville, Illinois, was arrested Jan. 18 with one count of first-degree murder. He was arrested by the Illinois State Police after evidence was resubmitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation crime lab in August.

Jackson has been transported back to Tennessee and booked into the McMinn County Jail.

Tenth Judicial District Attorney General Steve Crump says that TBI lived up to the part of their motto that states, “That guilt shall not escape.”

“The teamwork between Bureau and our Cold Case Task Force was exceptional,” Crump said. “Cold Case Director Calvin Rockholt followed this case since the formation of the task force and always believed it could be solved. The Bureau proved him right.”