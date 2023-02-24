ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — An Englewood man has been indicted after a state investigation into a 2020 drug-related death in McMinn County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

William Dean Roberts. (Courtesy of TBI)

William Dean Roberts has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of sale/delivery of methamphetamine over 0.5 grams following an investigation into the death of a 47-year-old man.

In January 2020, Jamie P. Masse was found unresponsive at a home on County Road in Athens. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

TBI said the autopsy determined his cause of death was a methamphetamine-related overdose. TBI agents with assistance from the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force Roberts determined he was responsible for delivering the drugs to Masse that cause his death.

Roberts has been arrested on Thursday by McMinn County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the McMinn County Jail on a $70,000 bond.