ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — An Etowah man is facing attempted first-degree murder charges after he called police and told them he had shot his wife because he thought she was having an affair with a biker.

Court documents state that on Sunday, July 24 McMinn County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to a reported call regarding a man who had shot his wife in the stomach. When the detectives arrived at the residence along Country Road 783, the 63-year-old suspect came out of his home and gave up, saying he had shot his wife in the stomach. Detectives recovered a black handgun and one spent bullet casing in the master bedroom of the home, where the victim was also found.

EMS personnel began to work on the victim while detectives interviewed the suspect, identified as Jan Louis Johnson, 63, of Etowah. Johnson agreed to speak with the detectives without an attorney present and was advised of his rights, according to court documents.

Jan Johnson. (Photo: McMinn County)

Johnson said he believed his wife had formed a relationship with a biker and was having an affair; so on Sunday morning, Johnson said he woke up and when his wife got up to take a shower, he planned to shoot her when she came out of the bathroom adjoined to their bedroom. Johnson’s wife finished getting ready for work and when she exited the bathroom, Johnson said he shot her twice with his .40 caliber handgun.

The detectives later met with the victim, Johnson’s wife at the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she was being treated. She told detectives that she got up to get ready for work and once she was done and left the bathroom, she said she heard an explosion and thought something blew up and had got in her leg; then she heard another gunshot, court documents state, and was struck in her chest.

The victim also told detectives that she and her husband had not been arguing that morning and that he was the one who shot her. She said after she was shot, she asked Johnson, “why, Jan?” She said he told her, “Because you have been cheating.”

She said she told him she had not been cheating and needed to go to the hospital.

Johnson is facing five charges, including attempted first-degree murder. A no-contact order and a GPS tracking device must be worn as conditions for Johnson’s release.