ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office is seeking one suspect after taking three others in custody with charges pending against them on Monday following a report from a UPS driver that the four people had been involved in a crash and were arguing and assaulting one another.

McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy shared in a news release late Monday that deputies responded to a call of a vehicle crash “that wound up involving an assault, a gunshot and drugs” at the intersection of County Roads 100 and 110.

“Dispatchers advised that a UPS driver came upon the traffic crash and what appeared to be 3 males and 1 female engaged in an argument,” Sheriff Guy stated. “One male claimed he had been injured by the others and another male claimed he’d been shot. When they realized deputies were on the way, the two injured males and the female left the scene in a separate vehicle together and the other male ran off on foot.”

Deputies responded along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and an investigation ensued along with Drug Task Force Officers and TBI Agents, the news release stated.

The man who had been assaulted, Daniel Ferguson, of Meigs County, was located a few minutes later at a residence on County Road 115, and was transported to a regional hospital with a head wound.

“A few hours later, the female, Kelsey Roberts, and the male who had been shot, Tommy Conn, both of Meigs County, were located in a wooded area nearby,” Sheriff Guy added.

Roberts was arrested on an active Violation of Probation warrant and also faces warrants from Meigs County. Conn was transported to a regional hospital for treatment on his gunshot wound.

“As we understand it at the present time, Mr. Ferguson was assaulted by someone in the group, and at some point Mr. Ferguson shot Mr. Conn,” said Sheriff Guy. “The whole thing was related to the vehicle crash, and may also involve drug issues because a large quantity of narcotics were also recovered at the scene. We are still investigating the incident and attempting to put the pieces together.”

The fourth suspect identified as Peyton Adam Womac is still on the run. Investigators believe that Womac may have been picked up by someone following the crash after he left on foot. Womac is described as a white male, wearing a black hoodie, with scruffy brown hair and beard.

Roberts remains in custody without bond, and charges are pending against Conn and Ferguson. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Womac is asked to contact the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office.