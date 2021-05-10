Meigs County man sought after jump from second floor to escape arrest

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Meigs County inmate escaped custody by jumping from the second floor of the courthouse in Decatur and fleeing on foot.

Rashad Hawkins appeared in Child Support Court and was sentenced to serve time for failure to pay child support. Before Hawkins could be detained, he jumped and fled the courthouse on foot, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Meigs Co. Courthouse via Google Street View

The courthouse is about an hour north of Chattanooga.

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to keep an eye out for Hawkins.

Anyone with information about Hawkins’s whereabouts is asked asked to call 423-334-5268.