Middle Tennessee pharmacy burglar may be hiding in Campbell County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are seeking to public’s help to find a suspect who stole opioids from a Middle Tennessee pharmacy. Austin Cornett, 27, is wanted by the Franklin Police.

Cornett allegedly hid inside the Walgreens on Murfreesboro Road until after it closed. Surveillance video from the store shows him tunneling into the pharmacy through the drywall and stole a large number of opioid pain killers.

He may be hiding in the Campbell County area. Franklin Police is offering a cash reward for anyone who can help find him. If you have seen Cornett call Crime Stopper at (615) 794-4000.

(Photo via Franklin Police)