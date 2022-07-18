TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies have apprehended a wanted fugitive with 10 outstanding warrants after he had evaded them multiple times, the agency said Monday morning.

MCSO Sheriff Tommy Jones shared to his social media that the fugitive, Tony Britton Crowder had been captured. Deputies with the MCSO Delta Unit made the arrest just after 3 a.m. Monday at a residence in Tellico Plains. Crowder was taken into custody without incident.

According to MCSO, Crowder was wanted for the following charges:

Failure to Appear

Aggravated Assault by Domestic Violence

Retaliation for Past Action-Vandalism under $500

Burglary

Auto Burglary

Aggravated Assault

Unlawful Carrying/Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm while in Commission of a Dangerous Felony

Evading Arrest (on foot)