Monroe County mother facing abduction, drug charges after taking child from home

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A mother is facing kidnapping and drug charges after taking her child from a Madisonville residence on Thursday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence early Thursday where they obtained a description of the vehicle the child was taken in.

The resident told the deputies that they believed the mother, 28-year-old Cassandra Marie Hatfield, had plans to leave Tennessee. Hatfield does not have custody of the child.

A vehicle matching the description was spotted several hours later in the Vonore area traveling south on U.S. Highway 411 and a traffic stop was initiated. Hatfield and the missing child were inside. The child was turned over to family members.

While being searched, three baggies that contained a brown powder substance believed to be heroin, two baggies containing a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine and baggies commonly used for resale purposes were found on Hatfield. A vehicle search more of the substances and drug paraphernalia. In all, 2.55 grams of possible heroin and 3.35 grams of meth were found.

Hatfield was placed under arrest and was transported to the Monroe County Justice Center. She is being held without bond on charges of custodial interference, possession of schedule I drugs for resale, possession of schedule II drugs for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment, and violation of the child restraint law.