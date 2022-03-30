KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A multiagency investigation to disrupt a narcotics supply chain between North Carolina and Tennessee resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, cash and the arrest of a “multi state drug dealer,” according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Tommy Jones.

The drug bust occurred at a residence along Cook Hollow Lane in Madisonville, Tenn. in Monroe County on Monday, March 28. MCSO said in a social media post that multiple people were apprehended by law enforcement, which included MCSO, Sweetwater Police, Madisonville Police and the Cherokee County (N.C.) Narcotics Unit from the Cherokee County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office along with its K-9 officer, “Storm.”

MCSO says K-9 Storm was “instrumental” in locating the narcotics where a suspect was apprehended during the raid, which yielded 180 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and around $35,000 in cash.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office strives to dismantle large scale drug trafficking operations in our community, and believes this operation has dismantled a supply chain for several dealers in our community and in other communities across the region,” MCSO said.

No further details were yet available apart from the shared social post on the drug bust investigation. We’re working to learn more about the suspected drug dealer whom was arrested and the other people who were reportedly apprehended.