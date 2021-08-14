Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, US Marshals arrest assault suspect

Crime and Courts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Noah Keith Tipton. Credit: Monroe County Sheriff’s Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is behind bars after several law enforcement agencies were able to surround a Vonore residence he was in on Tuesday. According to Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones, Noah Keith Tipton was taken into custody by members of the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force.

Tipton was found at a residence on Gentry Lane. The Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Marshals, Tennessee Department of Corrections, and Tennessee Highway Patrol all assisted in the Tipton’s arrest. According to Jones, Tipton is faces charges of aggravated assault and violation of federal probation. He is being held on $12,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 24.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Sevier County Sheriff Seals announces cancer diagnosis, plans to retire

KCS Superintendent Thomas sends letter to families after first week of class

Knoxville Police officer named in fatal accident

Skeletal remains found in Dandridge

Man in custody after standoff in Strawberry Plains

Pigskin Previews: Maryville Rebels