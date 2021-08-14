Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, US Marshals arrest assault suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is behind bars after several law enforcement agencies were able to surround a Vonore residence he was in on Tuesday. According to Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones, Noah Keith Tipton was taken into custody by members of the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force.

Tipton was found at a residence on Gentry Lane. The Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Marshals, Tennessee Department of Corrections, and Tennessee Highway Patrol all assisted in the Tipton’s arrest. According to Jones, Tipton is faces charges of aggravated assault and violation of federal probation. He is being held on $12,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 24.