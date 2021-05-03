More than $50,000 in sports cards stolen from Knoxville memorabilia shop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspected thief made off with tens-of-thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Fountain City memorabilia shop.

The owner of Eddie’s Sports Treasures says a man broke through his front door and stole more than $50,000 in unopened boxes of sports cards during the weekend.

“It’s my most hottest, valuable types of cards today. In the next couple weeks there will be something else that’s high end like that. But as of right now, that was my cream of the crop, so to speak.” Eddie Barkley, owner of Eddie’s Sports Treasures

Eddie Barkley also says he’s desperate to find out who’s behind the alleged crime. He’s also turned over surveillance video to the Knoxville Police Department.