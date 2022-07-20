KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cash reward is being offered for information on a fugitive from Morgan County suspected of second degree murder.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and US Marshals Service are searching for 41-year-old Christopher Falls after his girlfriend was found dead in Morgan County. He is described as standing 5’6″, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

The TBI has added Falls to the Tennessee Most Wanted List and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The body of Julia Manning was discovered in her Lancing area home after a friend went to check on her because she had not been seen or heard from in at least 10 days. Deputies from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department along with the medical examiner and TBI Agents began investigating Manning’s death. An autopsy determined the manner of death as a homicide.

As the investigation continued, Falls, Manning’s live-in boyfriend, was charged with second-degree murder. Falls has connections in Morgan County and the state of Kansas. The search for Falls includes authorities in Kansas and the US Marshals Service.

A $2,500 reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest.

At this time, the US Marshals Service is in charge of the apprehension efforts with assistance from the TBI, Morgan County and other agencies. Those with any information about Falls whereabouts are asked to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.

