KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest after a church van was vandalized in mid-September.

MCSO said in a Facebook post Wednesday that a van belonging to Annadell Baptist Church was vandalized and had gas stolen from it around 3 a.m. Sept. 14. The post also showed pictures of the security footage from the night showing a man carrying a gas can.

If you have any information about the incident or if you know the man in the photos, MCSO asks that you contact Deputy Ayers at 423-907-2441.