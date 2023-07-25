HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown man convicted of murdering a teenage girl more than four decades ago is once again up for parole. His hearing is next month and community members are continuing to voice their opposition to his release by sharing an online petition.

Randy Lee May was found guilty in the July 1980 murder of 16-year-old Mary Jones. Investigators said May pretended to be a law enforcement officer and coaxed two teenage girls into his car and drove them into the woods, where he committed violent acts including murder.

Prosecutors say May “brutally” murdered Mary Jones and left her friend Mitzi Sizemore, then 15 years old, to die in the woods. Former Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin recalled the scene of the crime as “the most terrible” he had ever worked back when he was a young detective.

However, Sizemore survived and escaped. She said she has since made it her mission to keep the man responsible for Jones’ death behind bars.

Sizemore has shared she’s continuing to be vocal against May’s release despite the pain of reliving a traumatic event from her teenage years. She has continued to testify at every parole hearing.

“He took her life completely away, but he took mine too,” Sizemore said back in a 2019 interview with WATE 6 On Your Side. “I’ve lived in fear… I see it every day of my life. When I close my eyes, I see his face.”

Back in August 2019, WATE was at May’s seventh parole hearing. A month later, the board of seven officials denied his request after pushback from the sheriff, victim family members, and Sizemore.

“I’m sorry for the pain that I caused both victims. I cannot change the past, I wish I could, I would,” May told the board during his August 2019 parole hearing.

On Aug. 24, 2023 May, who is housed at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex, will have another chance to talk to the Tennessee Board of Parole for his parole review hearing. Parole board members reach their decision on whether to deny or approve parole based on the seriousness of the offense, time served, victim input and more.

Members of the community including a relative of Mary Jones have set up a Change.org petition calling on the state to deny May parole.