KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who sexually abused two children has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Johnathan Townsend Sloane, 47, pled guilty to two counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Minor. Judge Scott Green sentenced Sloane to serve 20 years in the Tennessee Department of Correction without the possibility of parole.

An investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Sloane sexually abused the first child beginning at age eight and the second child beginning at age nine. The victims were interviewed by KCSO and Childhelp Tennessee.

Prior to the sentencing, Knox County Assistant District Attorney Ashley McDermott read victim impact statements from the victims and their family members outlining how the continuous abuse affected them.

“We have a responsibility to support our most vulnerable victims and hold their abusers accountable,” said Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen. “Thanks to the bravery of these children, the defendant will be off our streets for a long time to come.”

Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Minor is a Class B felony that carries a punishment between eight and 12 years in prison per count.