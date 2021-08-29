Morristown seeking driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Morristown Police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday night. A woman walking on South Cumberland Street near Highway 160 was struck and killed around 9:30 p.m.

The vehicle left the scene before police arrived at the scene. Morristown Police believe, based upon evidence, that the woman was hit by a General Motors truck that will have a damaged headlight.

The identity of the woman killed has not been released.

Anyone having any information about this incident is urged to contact police. Information can be reported anonymously anytime at 423-585-1833 or you may call our dispatch center at 423-585-2701.