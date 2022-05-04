KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have been arrested by the Roane County Sheriff’s Office after deputies received a complaint of drug activity at a home in the county.

While surveilling the home, deputies saw Vickie Chabot, who had outstanding drug-related warrants, and arrested her. Her son, Steven Cory Stanley, was also found and arrested as RCSO said he had several Roane County warrants. RCSO added Stanley had a substance believed to be heroin when he was arrested.

One of the arresting officers noted the home was within 500 feet of a daycare facility, leading to enhanced drug charges against Stanley.