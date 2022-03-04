Editor’s Note: The following story is graphic in nature and the reader’s discretion is advised.

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Additional court dates were set during a status hearing that happened Friday in Anderson County Circuit Court for two people accused in the murder of Jennifer Paxton. Prosecutors had previously shared they intended to seek the death penalty in the case.

Rebecca Elizabeth Dishman, August 2020. (Photo: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Sean Shannon Finnegan, August 2020. (Photo: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

The defendants, Sean Shannon Finnegan and Rebecca Elizabeth Dishman, are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the 2019 death of Paxton.

Investigators had said back in August 2020 that Paxton, 36, was lured into the couple’s home in late December 2019 and held against her will, beaten, raped and tortured before being strangled to death. Prosecutors say Paxton’s body was placed in a freezer, where she had remained for months.

Officers responded to a reported homicide on East Fairview Road on Aug. 5, 2020 where Paxton’s body was found.

Defendant Elizabeth Dishman in Anderson County Court on Friday, March 4, 2022 for the status hearing. (Photo: WATE)

On Friday, March 4 an Anderson County judge set a motion hearing for June 3 in the case and a trial date was set for January 2024 for the first-degree murder charges against both Finnegan and Dishman.