WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Suspects in more than 50 controlled drug buys made during an undercover drug operation in Morgan County are being contacted by multiple agents starting Friday in what the sheriff’s office has dubbed, “Operation Trick-Or-Treat.”

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted to its social media about the operation Friday morning, stating that members of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Dept., Wartburg City Police Dept., Ninth Judicial Drug Task Force, and agencies throughout East Tennessee began “Operation Trick-Or-Treat” at 8 a.m.

(Photo: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

“This is something that we have been working on for months,” MCSO stated in the post. “Our objective is and has always been to keep Morgan County safe. We have had members of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department Drug Team and Wartburg City Police Department spend the last several months preparing for an undercover drug operation that included more than 50 controlled drug buys. This morning with the help of several agencies throughout East Tennessee, we began to locate and obtain each suspect.”

The post is more than a search-and-arrest report as the sheriff’s office goes on to state that the involved officials understand the struggle of drug addiction and the toll it can take on families and loved ones.

“They encourage each individual that is battling addiction to continue to fight and seek help through our many different available resources,” MCSO stated. “Sheriff Wayne Potter wants to thank everyone who came out this morning to participate in this operation. Our end goal as always, is to keep our county safe for us and the generations to come.”

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

No word yet on the status of the suspects in the drug operation.