MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monroe County Criminal Court confirmed that prosecutors have dismissed the first-degree murder charge against a man who had been accused in a 48-year-old cold case.

In 2019, we told you that Max Calhoun was indicted by a grand jury for the murder of John Constant Jr. back in March 1973. Constant had been found dead in a vehicle.

The court did not elaborate on why the first-degree murder charge was dropped.