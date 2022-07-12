PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities woman accused of killing a woman in Florida in 1990 while dressed as a clown has a new trial date.

According to court records, Sheila Keen-Warren was set to appear in Palm Beach County court on Tuesday for a status check. The hearing was originally set to be conducted over Zoom; however, court clerks said the status check was held in person.

Keen-Warren was given a new trial date of October 21, 2022. Keen-Warren’s previous jury trial set for June was canceled in May.

She faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm after investigators say she fatally shot Marlene Warren in Wellington, Florida while dressed as a clown and holding a balloon and flowers. In 2002, Keen-Warren married the victim’s husband, Micheal Warren, and lived with him in Abingdon, Virginia.

Keen-Warren was arrested in 2017 and has remained jailed in Florida throughout the ordeal. She has maintained her innocence since her arrest.

