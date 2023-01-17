Knoxville Police cruiser on the scene. Generic photos, WATE 6 On Your Side (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two juveniles have been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a vehicle pursuit with Knoxville Police Department officers on Tuesday.

Two 15-year-old males from New York face attempted second-degree murder charges and could face additional charges, according to a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on E. Magnolia Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. where a victim told investigators that two people were attempting to break into a car in the parking lot when he attempted to intervene.

Police claim the suspects fired at the victim and sped away from the scene in a white Kia. The victim was not struck by the gunfire.

After the car was seen on a police camera, officers attempted to stop the car near the ramp to I-40 E from Cherry Street. A pursuit ensued. The suspects fled on foot after the car crashed on I-40 near Asheville Highway.

With the assistance of a K-9 track, officers were able to take both suspects into custody around 9:45 a.m.

Police said multiple stolen firearms were recovered at the scene. A press release also said the white Kia was also reported as stolen.