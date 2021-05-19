North Carolina man accused of TennCare fraud

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A North Carolina man is charged with TennCare fraud for allegedly falsely reporting a Tennessee residence.

James Foster, 27, of Monroe, N.C. has been charged with TennCare fraud, a class C felony, and theft of services over $10,000 but under $60,000, a class D felony.

Investigators with the Office of Inspector General allege Foster was residing in North Carolina when he falsely reported a Tennessee residence to maintain TennCare benefits, resulting in TennCare paying more than $30,360 in fees and claims on his behalf.

“The TennCare program is designed to help those who rightfully qualify for benefits,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “OIG strives to ensure that those taking wrongful advantage of Tennessee’s Medicaid program will be brought to justice.”

District Attorney General Mike Flynn of Blount County is prosecuting the case.