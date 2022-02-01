KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Johnny McBee, the man Knoxville Police say is responsible for the Jan. 30 shooting death of Jerome Lance, is behind bars.

The Knoxville Police Department said in a social media post that the Knox County Sheriff’s Office took McBee into custody Tuesday night.

The Knoxville Police Department says McBee, 59, shot Lance, 42, Sunday afternoon at a home on Atlantic Avenue. The two had been in an argument earlier in the day. Once McBee shot Lance, he fled the scene.

McBee is facing first-degree murder charges.