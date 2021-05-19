Oak Ridge couple accused of murder now face aggravated child rape charges

Editor’s Note: The following story is graphic in nature and reader’s discretion is advised.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Oak Ridge couple accused of torturing, raping and murdering a woman in 2019 is now facing new child rape charges.

Sean S. Finnegan, 53, and Rebecca E. Dishman, 23, have been in custody since August 2020. The two were charged with first-degree murder, aggravated rape, abuse of corpse, aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in the death of Jennifer Paxton.

Prosecutors say Paxton, was brought to an apartment in late December 2019, where Finnegan and Dishman held her against her will, raped, and murdered her. Paxton’s body was placed in a freezer, where she remained for months.

Indictments by the Anderson County grand jury were returned following an investigation by the Oak Ridge Police Department charging Finnegan and Dishman each with two counts of aggravated rape of a child and 18 counts each of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Finnegan and Dishman are scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges May 28 in Anderson County Criminal Court. They remain in custody in the Anderson County Jail.