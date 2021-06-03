Oak Ridge suspect facing rape charges pleads not guilty

Crime and Courts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Suspect Sean Finnegan appears via video for his court date on June 3, 2021. (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect facing rape and sexual exploitation charges has pleaded not guilty.

Court documents state 53-year-old Sean Finnegan is charged with two counts of aggravated rape of a child and 18 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Finnegan garnered these charges while already in custody on previous charges of murder, rape, abuse of a corpse and kidnapping. Finnegan, along with co-defendant Rebecca Dishman, received those initial charges in August after a search for their home in Oak Ridge where officials found the body of 36-year-old Jennifer Paxton.

From left to right: Rebecca Dishman, Sean Finnegan in August 2020 mugshots. (Photos: Anderson Co. Sheriff)

The next court date for Finnegan’s case is July 16, when officials will set trial dates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter