Oak Ridge suspect facing rape charges pleads not guilty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect facing rape and sexual exploitation charges has pleaded not guilty.
Court documents state 53-year-old Sean Finnegan is charged with two counts of aggravated rape of a child and 18 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.
Finnegan garnered these charges while already in custody on previous charges of murder, rape, abuse of a corpse and kidnapping. Finnegan, along with co-defendant Rebecca Dishman, received those initial charges in August after a search for their home in Oak Ridge where officials found the body of 36-year-old Jennifer Paxton.
The next court date for Finnegan’s case is July 16, when officials will set trial dates.