Oak Ridge suspect facing rape charges pleads not guilty

Suspect Sean Finnegan appears via video for his court date on June 3, 2021. (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect facing rape and sexual exploitation charges has pleaded not guilty.

Court documents state 53-year-old Sean Finnegan is charged with two counts of aggravated rape of a child and 18 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Finnegan garnered these charges while already in custody on previous charges of murder, rape, abuse of a corpse and kidnapping. Finnegan, along with co-defendant Rebecca Dishman, received those initial charges in August after a search for their home in Oak Ridge where officials found the body of 36-year-old Jennifer Paxton.

From left to right: Rebecca Dishman, Sean Finnegan in August 2020 mugshots. (Photos: Anderson Co. Sheriff)

The next court date for Finnegan’s case is July 16, when officials will set trial dates.